Man Slams Coworker for Breastfeeding During Zoom Meetings & People Are Divided

Other people pointed out that when babies are hungry, they have every right to eat.

"You’re right that breastfeeding has a time and a place, and that’s when the child is hungry," one person wrote. "The mother cannot control when that is."

"One thing a lot of people seem to be forgetting is that there are no conference rooms right now," a second commenter pointed out. "There are no nannies, daycares or babysitters. If there is no available adult to watch a baby, mom may have to decide between screaming infant and feeding infant. Some babies don’t have predictable schedules, so she may have been stuck in a bind. And the meeting may have been too important for her to excuse herself from."

"Maybe 'the [expletive]' is a little too strong, but you're definitely being juvenile," a third person agreed. "It's a boob and she's feeding her baby with it. I'm beyond my childbearing years but I do work in a white collar job and to be honest if you asked one of my colleagues to turn off the video while feeding I'd laugh at you."

Ultimately, the OP may have to just suck it up and realize that there is nothing sexual about breastfeeding. Sometimes, a boob is just a boob.