Dad Tries To Ban 'Heavy' Smoking Father Who Refuses To Wash His Hands from Seeing Newborn

Whether it's in the house or in the car, his father's habit has taken over his parents' lives, he explained in a Reddit post. Thus far, the 29-year-old and his 29-year-old wife have decided to "tip toe" around the issue, and he's accepted that his dad is most likely not going to change.

The real issue is that his father smokes without ventilation, meaning no open window or door to help air things out. So that really means that their house is a nightmare.

"The house gives me a headache from the smoke," he wrote. "My wife has asthma and I’ve taken her to the ER the last two times she’s been because she had attacks. Even my parents clothes smell like smoke."