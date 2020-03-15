Parents Refuse to Send MIL Baby Photos Since She Won't Stop Posting Them Online

When you have a child of your own, creating rules and guidelines for your family is an important part of the new role. You have so many decisions to make right from the start, from some life-lasting ones like choosing a name and your child's digital identity. Social media has become so ingrained in our lives, and many of us document our kids every moment online. We share that first pregnancy photo, details of labor and birth, and fun moments that connect us all.
But that's not for everyone. Other parents choose to be more restrictive on what they share about their children on these social sites. One family made the decision to limit how many photos of their kids are posted online, saying, "we decided as parents that we want our child to be able to create his own online identity when he's old enough to understand the ramifications."
It's their decision to make as parents. Still, one mother-in-law (MIL) is causing some drama in the family after being cut off from getting baby photos because she won't stop posting those photos online, even though the parents have told her their feelings.
A mom is looking for advice on the popular Reddit forum, AITA, because her mother-in-law isn't respecting their decision.
The poster goes on to explain that she and her husband had decided early on that they would limit their son's online presence.
The parents eventually had enough and addressed it directly. According to the poster, the "pattern repeated enough," and she spoke with her MIL.
"I told her that if you're not going to respect our wishes, we won't send you any more pictures." And that didn't go well. "She blew up at me for 'policing' and 'censoring' her. She's said that we're essentially cutting her off from her grandchild and how dare we. I'm really over how childish she's being," she ends.
The mom clarifies that her only issue is with the photos being posted online, saying she has no problems if the MIL shares the photos privately, like through text with her friends. "She's otherwise a loving and devoted grandma, and I would never want to deprive my child of a relationship with her," the mom states. "But I feel strongly about our social media moratorium, and I don't want to budge on this. AITA?"
The people on the thread didn't shy away from sharing their feelings on this situation, and the poster received a lot of support.
Not everyone agreed with the mom, who stopped sending photos to her MIL, saying they need to get over it.
