Parents Refuse to Send MIL Baby Photos Since She Won't Stop Posting Them Online



@Irrmago / Twenty20

When you have a child of your own, creating rules and guidelines for your family is an important part of the new role. You have so many decisions to make right from the start, from some life-lasting ones like choosing a name and your child's digital identity. Social media has become so ingrained in our lives, and many of us document our kids every moment online. We share that first pregnancy photo, details of labor and birth, and fun moments that connect us all.

But that's not for everyone. Other parents choose to be more restrictive on what they share about their children on these social sites. One family made the decision to limit how many photos of their kids are posted online, saying, "we decided as parents that we want our child to be able to create his own online identity when he's old enough to understand the ramifications."

It's their decision to make as parents. Still, one mother-in-law (MIL) is causing some drama in the family after being cut off from getting baby photos because she won't stop posting those photos online, even though the parents have told her their feelings.