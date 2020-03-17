20 Rookie Parenting Mistakes We're All Guilty of Making

If there's one truth out there, it's that parenting sure isn't easy and there's no right way to do it. In this day and age, there are countless approaches to parenting and at times, it can seem overwhelming. What's going to work best for us and our family? What's going to ensure a happy, healthy child and set them up for success? These are pretty whopping questions, folks.
Since these are such large questions, it only makes sense that we're going to make a mistake here and there. I mean, c'mon, we're only human (and most likely running on three hours of sleep.)
We gathered up 20 rookie parenting mistakes that we've all made at some time or another. Read them and relate or use them as a precaution. Either way, this list isn't meant for anyone to beat themselves up. Parenting is hard, we know!
Believing every piece of advice1
Being a new parent is tough. From pregnancy on, expect unsolicited advice from pretty much everyone -- from random people at the grocery stores to our best friend's mom. That being said, don't listen to everything everyone says because the advice will often be conflicting and overwhelming. Instead, we should focus on listening to our guts and our doctors!
Too much praise2
In the pursuit of making our children confident and feel good about themselves, we can risk praising them too much. Many experts agree too much praise can set them up for disappointment later in life. They might end up feeling pressured to always perform well or need constant external validation.
Letting them always win3
It's not easy beating our child at a game but sometimes it's necessary. Letting them always win can give them a false sense of control and accomplishment—or even worse, turn them into a sore loser when they do eventually lose. Teach them the value of winning naturally.
Cleaning up after our child4
We know, we know, it's almost second nature to pick up after our child. However, it's important to teach our children to clean up their own messes and to not expect others to. This will also turn them into a hard worker and value their belongings.
Not bringing extra diapers5
There's nothing worse than being out somewhere and realizing we're out of diapers. Always stash a few extra in every bag, heck, even the car.
Packing our child's bags6
Even though it'll probably take longer, it's important to not pack our child's bags or suitcases for them. Teach them how to organize and plan for the future, even if that's just a short weekend trip. Bonus points if we get them to start with creating a list.
Letting them have too much screen time7
These days, children and teens have easy access to phones, tablets, computers and televisions. It entertains them so that we can have some quiet time, we get it! However, it's important to limit their screen time. The American Heart Association warned that too much screen time can lead to sedentary children and other health issues.
Yelling at them8
We know it can be difficult to stay calm and reasonable in the moment when our child is throwing a temper tantrum but that's what being a parent is all about. Unless an emergency is happening in that very second, we need to refrain from yelling at our child. Research shows that yelling is not only ineffective but it could make our child more aggressive as they get older.
Not prioritizing family meals9
We lead busy lives and it can be easy to let the kids eat in front of the television while we nosh standing up by the stove. In some cases, we might be grabbing takeout or fast food more often than we'd like. Teach them the importance of quality family time by having meals together at the dinner table.
Leaving a drink in arm's reach of an infant10
Leaving any cup filled with liquid near an infant is like asking for them to knock it over, TBH. Just move it a foot away.
Not teaching them the value of money11
Obviously, talking to our children about Roth IRAs and mutual funds isn't really going to help them understand the concept of work and money. However, we recommend teaching our child the value of a dollar by letting them earn their allowance rather than just handing them some bills for no well-earned reason or staying hush-hush about money.
Dismissing our child's feelings12
It's instinct to want to tell our child things like, "Don't be sad" or "Don't get upset." However, we shouldn't brush off their feelings just because they're kids. We should ask them more about their emotions and feelings.
Letting our child eat a separate dinner13
Speaking of family dinners, we know how easy it is to indulge our child into letting them eat whatever they want instead of what we're planning to cook, aka chicken nuggets. However, a 2013 study found that children who eat what their parents also eat have a better chance at having healthy diets when they grow up.
Saying "I told you so."14
When we're trying to get from Point A to Point B, it can be easy to just tell our child, "Because I said so." However, it's important to take the extra minute to explain your rationale so they can learn from the situation.
Forcing hobbies on them15
We want our kids to be superstars and sometimes we end up projecting our own aspirations onto them. Even though we wish we knew how to play guitar, our kid might not. Let it rest.
Poking a sleeping baby16
New parents can get paranoid about their baby. However, we wouldn't poke a sleeping giant. Don't poke a sleeping baby either to make sure they're still breathing. It'll just wake them up and they'll cry...for hours.
Being in the "splash zone"17
When we first start out changing diapers, we might want to tend to them as quickly as possible. However, that might result with us standing in the "splash zone." Give it a pause to make sure the baby is fully done going! But also, that's just part of being a parent, right?
Comparing babies18
There are not many experiences similar to that of being a new parent, which means we might look toward our friends' or family members' own experiences of raising a newborn. That being said, it's important to not compare little ones! Maybe our baby isn't growing as fast as our niece or walking as soon as our best friend's. That's okay.
Not bringing our own change of clothes19
It's no surprise that we need to bring a spare change of clothes for our baby. But just think about it: with poop, spit-up and straight-up vomit, we should also pack an extra outfit for ourselves!
Not living in the moment20
It's easy to want to record every special moment of our newborn. While we definitely support taking photos and videos to look back on and share with our loved ones, we should also remember to put down our phones and live in the moment more!