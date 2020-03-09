17 Baby Names Inspired By Powerful Women of Color

Choosing a name for your new baby is hard -- it’s only the name the kid will have for the rest of his or her life. But choosing the name for your baby girl is even harder because a woman’s name says something about her. It’s the first impression the world has of your little girl, every day for the rest of her life. Why not make it a good one, a name that says, “Hey world! I’m here and I am awesome.”
We can’t think of a better way to do that then to give them a meaningful name after a strong woman of substance; a woman who stands for something. We get it, unusual names with out-of-the ordinary spellings are trendy, but wouldn’t it be nicer for your little girl to have a name that was recognizable and respected with a story of empowerment rather than a name you liked because no one could spell it?
In case you don’t know where to start, we’ve compiled a list of baby girl names inspired by incredible women of color. If you want to give your baby girl a strong name that's recognizable to the world as someone who's a change-maker in the world, check out this list of baby names inspired by powerful women of color.
-
MAYA1
I don’t think there is a name much stronger and empowering for a little girl than the name Maya. Maya Angelou was an incredible artist, civil rights and women’s rights advocate. She fought for what she believed in, she fought for what was right. What better legacy could a name be?
-
NINA2
Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was the first Mexican-American woman to run for U.S. Congress. She helped New Mexico ratify the 19th Amendment and advocated for universal access to quality public education for everyone.
-
-
DAISY3
Daisy Bates was a civil rights activist and publisher who worked to end segregation in Arkansas. While the name may sound sweet and floral-inspired, it also harkens back to a legacy any parent should be proud of their daughter following in the footsteps of.
-
HARRIET4
Harriet Tubman was an abolitionist and political activist. She was born a slave but escaped using the Underground Railroad. She made 13 rescue missions to free approximately 70 slaves, including family and friends, using the network of antislavery activists and safe houses.
-
-
DOLORES5
Dolores Huerta is an American labor leader and civil rights activist who fought alongside Cesar Chavez. She is the co-founder of the United Farm Workers and definitely an original #girlboss.
-
ELLA6
Ella Baker was a civil rights activist who played a crucial role in the organization of the NAACP, as well as, Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
-
-
ANGELA7
Angela Davis is an American scholar, author, and activist most famous for her work fighting against sexism and racism. She has spent her life fighting for the oppressed.
-
BEYONCÉ8
Beyoncé is not just an award-winning musician. She is a strong woman and mother of girls who fights for what she believes in. She is a force to be reckoned with in the world.
-
-
TIERA9
STEM pioneer, Tiera Guinn Fletcher is a rocket structural analysis engineer for Boeing and NASA and she’s only in her 20s. She’s helping develop NASA’s Space Launch System, which will lead to sending people to Mars.
-
FRIDA10
Famed artist and proud Mexican, Frida Kahlo, wasn't afraid to stir things up. While "Frida" may mean peaceful in German, she was a militant force to be reckoned with on the gender and class paradigm topics.
-
-
HAZEL11
Hazel is new again. Hazel Scott was the jazz singer who broke down barriers for women of color in the arts while advocating for civil rights. She even refused to perform for segregated audiences.
-
LUCY12Lucy Parsons was a staunch activist who fought tirelessly for the rights of workers. She is known for her powerful and moving speeches in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
-
-
MARIA13
Maria Stewart was a free-born African American who became an abolitionist, lecturer, and women's rights activist. She is believed to be the first woman to ever address an audience of mixed race and sex.
-
KAMALA14
The first Indian-American US senator, Kamala Harris, is a force of positivity and strength in our government and will inspire girls for years to come.
-
-
AVA15
Ava is a beautiful name meaning “life” in its own right but couple it with the fact that it belongs to Ava DuVernay, one of the filmmaking visionaries of our time, how could you not bestow this beautiful name upon all the baby girls?
-
MICHELLE16
Michelle is a Hebrew name that means, “stems from God.” If you’re going to have anyone on your side, the big guy’s not a bad choice. More importantly, former first lady Michelle Obama is one of the most inspiring women ever, so if you want your daughter to aspire to greatness, naming her Michelle is a great start.
-
-
MAKEBA17
Miriam Makeba was a South African singer, songwriter, and civil rights activist. Her last name means “greatness” in Ethiopia and it was fitting as she was a heroine to many as Mama Africa. She was one of the greatest champions who fought against South Africa's apartheid policy her entire career. Her last name is a beautiful tribute to an amazing woman and should be an inspiration for generations of women to come.