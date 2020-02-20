Doctors Tried To Pressure Me Into 'Letting' My Preemie Twins Die & Refused To Help



Kayla Ibarra

It’s important to me to start my story off when everything was "normal." Or our normal, anyway. I had been married to my husband for three years (we’ve been together since we were 18, so 10 years total). After we got married, my husband and I were eager to start our family. We successfully got pregnant with our son Noah, who was born on October 19, 2016. He was a completely healthy and perfect 8-pound baby in every way!

When Noah was 1 1/2 years old, we decided it was a good time to try for our second and final baby. We got pregnant quickly. At our ultrasound, the tech saw one healthy baby bouncing around and shortly after she said, "Kayla, there’s TWO. It’s TWINS!" My jaw hit the floor. Twins? Three kids? We called my husband and son who were in the waiting room. My husband was thrilled to find out the news.

Trigger warning: This article contains images of micro premature babies that may upset some readers.