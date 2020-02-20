Doctors Tried To Pressure Me Into 'Letting' My Preemie Twins Die & Refused To Help

Kayla Ibarra
It’s important to me to start my story off when everything was "normal." Or our normal, anyway. I had been married to my husband for three years (we’ve been together since we were 18, so 10 years total). After we got married, my husband and I were eager to start our family. We successfully got pregnant with our son Noah, who was born on October 19, 2016. He was a completely healthy and perfect 8-pound baby in every way!
When Noah was 1 1/2 years old, we decided it was a good time to try for our second and final baby. We got pregnant quickly. At our ultrasound, the tech saw one healthy baby bouncing around and shortly after she said, "Kayla, there’s TWO. It’s TWINS!" My jaw hit the floor. Twins? Three kids? We called my husband and son who were in the waiting room. My husband was thrilled to find out the news.
Trigger warning: This article contains images of micro premature babies that may upset some readers.
Everything in the pregnancy progressed like normal.
Then, on September 23, 2018, at 21 weeks and five days pregnant, everything changed.
I told her I didn’t want to go in because it was silly, but I’d go if she wanted me to.
I checked into the triage and my midwife called up, letting them know I was there. I sat there for four hours and was growing increasingly uncomfortable. I was having what I thought was Braxton Hicks. I called my midwife and told her the nurses hadn’t seen me yet and I was super uncomfortable. She was floored and called right up. The nurses told her they "forgot I was there."
I was rushed into the back where they did a urine test and called down for an ultrasound.
I remember hearing the nurse on the phone with my midwife saying "the urine is clean" and I instantly started crying. Something hit me and I KNEW this was labor. I started bawling my eyes out as I was finally wheeled to the ultrasound room.
While getting the exam done, I kept telling the tech I was having contractions. She kept telling me to relax and everything would be fine. I stood up and BAM, my water broke. They called up to the doctor who was on service in the triage and she came down and confirmed my water broke.
Through my tears, I said, "What’s going to happen to my daughters?" As she was wheeling me back upstairs she said, "The babies will be born today and they will die." They will die. Tears still swell in my eyes when I speak those words.
When I got back upstairs my mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, husband, and midwife were already there.
The next morning the high-risk OB came into my room.
On September 27, full labor began again at 22.2 weeks.
My mind was all over now. I felt so defeated. I'd lost. This four-day battle was about to come to an end and I was on the losing end. My life was about to be shattered. I was going to birth my daughters and hold them as they died. None of my family was there yet, I was alone. As they wheeled me to the labor room, my sister showed up and I wanted to jump out of my skin into her arms. "I’m in labor," I yelled and she grabbed my hand.
All of a sudden a new doctor walked into the room while they were getting me set up.
I met with the neonatologist in the NICU a few times who also tried to convince me to let the girls go.
The goal was to keep Ema in, but that wasn’t possible.
I finally got to meet my warriors and what a meeting it was!
We have made it our life’s mission to raise awareness for babies born at 22 weeks.
