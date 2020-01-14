Day Care vs Nanny: What's the Best Choice?



theAsianparent.com

When my son was born in 2013, I had to source for a caregiver to look after him in the day. Being a helpless baby with no capabilities of expressing his feelings other than crying, I deemed it to be one of the most important decisions I had to make during his babyhood. I felt responsible to ensure that his wellbeing was taken care of, as he would be left alone with his caregiver in the day. Kinda stressful, to be frank.

We don't have a maid and are not looking to hire one in the near future. As for grandparents, that's not an option for us too. This leaves us with either placing him in infant/day care (IFC) or getting a nanny. So, here’s a rundown of our considerations for your reference.