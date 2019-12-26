I Started Potty Training My 5 Kids at Birth & Love the Poopy Diaper-Free Life It Gave Us

Andrea Olson/@godiaperfree
When I tell other mamas that I have 5 kids who were all out of diapers by walking, and that I haven’t had to potty train any of them, one of two things happen: 1) they suddenly announce the need to go home to bathe their llama or 2) they want to know how I managed to do it.
All you mamas and daddies who want to know how I avoided potty training and most poopy diapers, listen up! It was easier than you might surmise, and there are variations on what I did that YOU, yes you, could do, too. We will get to that.
Let me start by saying it wasn’t exactly completely easy.
What we did instead of potty training.
So, newborn babies are super-easy to EC.
How I heard about elimination communication.
On the day of his birth, my son started wriggling and bearing down.
Then over the course of 8 years I had four more babies.
The many benefits we've experienced by pottying our babies.
Two shortcuts that made EC easier to start, and keep up, with.
Which leads me to: Second, we use a diaper when doing EC – until the babies start to walk.
How we do EC -- the 4 Easy Catches, observations, positions.
Why I take my kids out of diapers when they start walking.
A mission from a mole-hill.
So, I’ve made it my mission to give people the correct information and loving support they need to go completely counter-culture and do elimination communication with their babies. It’s what I sought when I had my first baby, and what I wish I could have had. In an effort to spread awareness about EC, which I am hyper-passionate about, I leave you with the following next steps.
I hope you’ve enjoyed reading about our journey. Please leave a comment with any thoughtful questions you might have for me!
