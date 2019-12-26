I Started Potty Training My 5 Kids at Birth & Love the Poopy Diaper-Free Life It Gave Us

Doing EC keeps our babies way more comfortable (we all want that, right?), less fussy, way less "colicky," and more healthy – we get an earlier heads-up when baby is becoming ill or about to push out a tooth, and we completely avoid diaper rash, medical constipation, endless accidents, unnecessary tantrums, erratic behavior, and bedwetting. (Many of these things are rampant in children whose toilet learning does not begin until age 2 or later – I have a blog post about the science behind all this on my website if you’re curious or doubtful.)

We have saved an estimated $10,000 in diaper costs, kept literally TONS of diapers out of the landfill, and have raised our babies without the disgusting task (and smell) of endless poopy diapers and without ever buying a diaper genie. We never had more than one child in diapers (they average 18 months apart), and the one in diapers rarely poops in them. Our older kiddos didn’t regress with toileting when new babies were born because they helped us potty their newborn siblings. It is just what our family does.

But the biggest benefit? We didn’t have to endure traumatic potty training with 2- and 3-year-olds who are in the ‘No!’ – why would anyone sentence parents to do THAT?

Okay, that all sounds great, Andrea … but it seems very overwhelming! How did you do it without the overwhelm, and keep it up?