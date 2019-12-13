Mom Breastfeeds Toddler in the Middle of Family Holiday Dinner & Has Zero Regrets

Although the lactation consultant says she's never had to deal with a holiday showdown herself, she's heard horror stories from her clients.

The mom of two tells CafeMom that she has had a family member try to tell her what she should or shouldn't eat while breastfeeding. And "I know mothers personally that I’ve worked with who have been asked to either wear a cover or go into another room," she says.

But why should a nursing mother miss out on the holiday fun to spend it breastfeeding in a different room? "It can be very depressing and isolating," she explains.

That is why she took to her Facebook page, Milkivity, and shared some of the most infuriating things breastfeeding moms have to deal with hearing during holiday gatherings. Such as these gems:

"Isn’t your baby too old to be breastfeeding?

Your baby is breastfeeding again you must not be making enough.

You better not eat the green beans it will make your baby gassy.

You can’t drink that glass of wine while breastfeeding.

You’re weaning soon right?"



Ostroth urged women to give one answer: "Uhhh no [hand wave emoji]." She paired this bold thought with a picture of her proudly breastfeeding her toddler in front of a Christmas tree.