30 Adorable Costume Ideas for a Baby Girl's First Halloween

The best part about Halloween is dressing up, hands-down. And the next best thing? Seeing all of the kids dressed up! Although big kids love to pick out their own Halloween costumes, parents are the ones making the decision for first year or two. And when it comes to dressing up a little girl, there are so many adorable possibilities. Of course, there are a lot of things to consider for a baby, like comfort, safety, and warmth, but that doesn't have to hold back parents when it comes to being creative. No matter if a parent wants to purchase a costume or go the DIY route, there are a lot of fun costume ideas out there for a little girl.
For parents who have a sense of humor, try something like a grandma or an '80s fitness instructor. For parents who want to go the more traditional Halloween route, there are plenty of cute pumpkin costumes out there. And for moms who want their little girl to be a princess or a ballerina, then be on the lookout for tulle skirts! A lot of fun baby costumes can be made as well. Some parents get creative and make their little girl into everything from a gumball machine, to a cupcake, to a Cabbage Patch Kid! No matter what direction parents decide to go in, there are so many ways to make baby's first Halloween one for the baby book -- and at the least, snag a few amazing pictures for Instagram. Here are 20 creative, fun, and delightful Halloween costume ideas for a baby girl. Parents are sure to cherish this time that involves picking a costume for their sweet little one.
-
Astronaut Baby Girl Costume1
Get baby girl interested in STEM early with a NASA-inspired costume. Bonus: It's easy to find a one-piece that's simple to pull on and off. Check this one out.
-
Raggedy Ann2
Believe it or not, Raggedy Ann has been around for over 100 years. The character was created in 1915 as a doll and was introduced to the public in the 1918 book Raggedy Ann Stories. Many millennial parents grew up with the character, so it would be fitting to choose it as a costume for baby's first Halloween. Here's an option from HalloweenCostumes.com.
-
-
Wonder Woman Baby Girl Costume3
Anyone who has seen the 2017 flick or 1970s show knows all too well that Wonder Woman was formerly Diana, princess of the Amazons. Why not make baby's first Halloween especially memorable by dressing her as the unconquerable warrior? And if she matches mom, that's even more awesome -- and girl powerful!
-
Pineapple Baby Girl Costume4
Fruit never fails to translate to an adorable costume. Take this pineapple costume for example. So sweet. Here's a similar one from Carter's.
-
-
RBG Baby Girl Costume5
Looking for a costume that's as badass as it is easy peasy to pull together? Baby girl can channel the notorious RBG! All it requires is a little black robe and snazzy white collar.
-
Big Bird Baby Girl Costume6
Sesame Street has become a staple of childhood over the decades. So what better choice for baby's first Halloween than its biggest star? This Big Bird costume is sure to be a memorable one.
-
-
Cinderella Baby Girl Costume7
Disney lovers will go wild for this Cinderella look for their baby girl. Who doesn't love tulle -- so much tulle! All the sweet accessories (the coach, the pumpkin, the dolly!) make it even more special.
-
'Nightmare Before Christmas' Sally Baby Girl Costume8
Fans of Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas are likely itching to dress their little girl up as Sally. Why not do it right out the gate? This baby iteration of the female lead is too sweet. Love her sibling as Jack too!
-
-
Gnome Baby Girl Costume9
Lawn gnomes are fairly timeless. So too is a gnome costume for a baby girl. Those autumnal colors and super-cute booties though!
-
The Beast Baby Girl Costume10
Fans of Beauty & the Beast might gravitate to Belle for baby girl, but who says she can't channel the other lead? This Beast costume is ridiculously adorable. Making it even better: casting the family pet as Belle.
-
-
Bubblegum Machine Baby Girl Costume11
This bubblegum machine costume is so cute and creative! This family used colorful mini pom-poms to look like gumballs. So clever!
-
Ladybug Baby Girl Costume12
This little ladybug is gorgeous. Ladybug costumes can be found at most costume stores. They can also be crafted from a red dress -- just add some black polka dots and an antennae headband!
-
-
Snow White Baby Girl Costume13
Disney fans are sure to fall head over heels for this one! This baby Snow White costume is an enchanting idea for a little princess. It is similar to this one available on Etsy.
-
Deer Baby Girl Costume14
Parents can also turn their baby girl into a baby deer. This little brown tutu dress and headband is making our hearts melt! Check out the sweet makeup to boot.
-
-
Cupcake Baby Girl Halloween Costume15
How about a cupcake costume for a sweet baby girl? This similar one is complete with pink frosting and sprinkles. It also looks so soft.
-
Pumpkin Baby Girl Halloween Costume16
This little girl's pumpkin costume is so fun! Her family used orange tulle and green ribbon to create this costume. Makes her look like the princess of the pumpkin patch!
-
-
Old Lady Baby Girl Costume17
If a parent wants to go the more humorous route with their baby's costume, then they can dress her up like a grandma! This cotton ball wig and glasses are hilarious! We can't stop smiling.
-
'80s Workout Baby Girl Costume18
This nostalgic '80s workout costume is another one that is both funny and adorable. All baby girl needs is a onesie, leggings, and sweat bands! Then, she'll be ready to hit the mall for an aerobics class or rock out to the Go-Gos.
-
-
Pebbles Baby Girl Costume19
Yabba dabba doo! This Pebbles costume was cleverly put together with regular baby clothes. What really completes it is the bone hair accessory.
-
Red Riding Hood Baby Girl Costume20
Little Red Riding Hood is another classic fairy tale idea. This baby girl looks as though she came straight out of a storybook. Check out her dress and basket of goodies.
-
-
Ballerina Baby Girl Costume21
An easier costume to DIY can be a pretty pink ballerina. All mom needs to find is a pink tutu dress or skirt, pink slippers, and a matching pink bow. Baby will be ready to hit the stage!
-
Pumpkin Baby Girl Costume22
This baby pumpkin is the sweetest thing we have ever seen! It's festive and fun. Bonus: A version of this costume can be found at Target.
-
-
Minnie Mouse Baby Girl Costume23
Minnie Mouse is always a good costume choice for Disney lovers. This baby girl is rocking that big red bow and mouse ears! She looks so classic and cute.
-
Lambie Baby Girl Costume24
This mama dressed up as Doc McStuffins. Then, her baby girl dressed up as Lambie. The fluffy pink costume is way too cute on her!
-
-
Rosie the Riveter Baby Girl Costume25
Another easy (and empowering) idea for a baby girl Halloween costume is Rosie the Riveter. This family nailed it with the cute red headband, fake bangs, and denim jumpsuit. The look is a reminder that while may be a little one now, one day, she'll be a badass, grown, strong woman.
-
Unicorn Baby Girl Costume26
Unicorns are trending hard right now, and it's no surprise why. How magical is this baby unicorn!? All this costume requires is a pink tutu and a headband with a unicorn horn on it.
-
-
Corn Baby Girl Costume27
This is the most adorable ear of corn we have ever seen! The fun costume can be found at HalloweenCostumes.com. It's perfect for harvest season.
-
Batgirl Baby Girl Costume28